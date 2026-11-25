Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Free Report) by 1,137.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743,810 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,602,858 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in SpaceX were worth $263,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpaceX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphabet Inc. now owns 555,043,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,733,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,060 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,933,621,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth $17,335,783,000. K5 Global Advisor LLC bought a new stake in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth $6,587,531,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SpaceX in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,224,143,000.

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SpaceX News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about SPCX:

Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing reports that Elon Musk believes SpaceX is behind in AI. While the company’s computing business is expanding, questions about its competitive position and the risks of large infrastructure spending may be tempering enthusiasm. Musk reportedly says SpaceX is falling behind in AI

Investors are also weighing reports that Elon Musk believes SpaceX is behind in AI. While the company’s computing business is expanding, questions about its competitive position and the risks of large infrastructure spending may be tempering enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: The potential Tesla transaction adds uncertainty: some reports suggest investors fear SpaceX could pay a premium or redirect resources, while nearly 798 million additional shares may become eligible for trading on Dec. 8, creating a possible supply overhang. SpaceX stock and Tesla merger talks

The potential Tesla transaction adds uncertainty: some reports suggest investors fear SpaceX could pay a premium or redirect resources, while nearly 798 million additional shares may become eligible for trading on Dec. 8, creating a possible supply overhang. Negative Sentiment: Virginia and Oregon have sued SpaceX over alleged harmful Grok-generated sexualized images, raising legal and reputational risks. States sue SpaceX over Grok deepfakes

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gwynne Shotwell sold 342,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $52,547,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,472,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,630,414.95. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

SpaceX Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of SPCX opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.06. SpaceX has a 12-month low of $104.83 and a 12-month high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion and a PE ratio of 483.88.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. SpaceX had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. SpaceX's revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SpaceX will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of SpaceX in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SpaceX in a report on Monday, November 16th. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SpaceX from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SpaceX from $214.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPCX

SpaceX Company Profile

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX, is a privately held aerospace company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The company develops and operates launch vehicles and spacecraft designed to reduce the cost of access to space and support commercial, government and scientific missions. SpaceX’s principal products and services include the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starlink satellite communications network. Falcon rockets are used to launch satellites, cargo and crew, while Dragon spacecraft support transportation to and from low Earth orbit.

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