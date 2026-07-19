Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,199 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $822,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,948 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 669,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $716,790,000 after buying an additional 140,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,337 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $318,109,000 after buying an additional 138,208 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,747.58 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.96. The company has a market cap of $687.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,731.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,500.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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