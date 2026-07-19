Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 58,853 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for a rebound or expecting volatility around the stock. Traders bought 75,333 call options, well above the recent average. Quiver Quant article on Coca-Cola options activity and cyberattack

Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for a rebound or expecting volatility around the stock. Traders bought 75,333 call options, well above the recent average. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted KO benefiting from its defensive profile as investors look for more stable dividend names ahead of earnings, which may be helping support interest in the stock despite the cybersecurity issue. Benzinga article on Coca-Cola stock movement

Some coverage noted KO benefiting from its defensive profile as investors look for more stable dividend names ahead of earnings, which may be helping support interest in the stock despite the cybersecurity issue. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a high-quality income stock, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of today’s trading.

Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a high-quality income stock, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of today’s trading. Negative Sentiment: The fairlife cyberattack is the key negative catalyst, since it hit a growth brand and temporarily suspended U.S. production, raising fears of lost revenue and added recovery costs. Reuters article on fairlife production halt

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here