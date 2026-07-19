Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,159 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $7,505,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $3,250,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of TMO opened at $532.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.36 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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