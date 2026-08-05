Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Buys 225,382 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,381 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 225,382 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 9.9% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $99,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PBCay One RSC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.7% during the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 568,383 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $99,126,000 after buying an additional 225,382 shares in the last quarter. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Gibbs Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 173.7% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 116,374 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,862 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,684,924 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,818 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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