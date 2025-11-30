Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,409 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 50,668 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Spire Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management's holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 342 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seek First Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $634.33.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $492.12 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.95 and a 200 day moving average of $500.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

