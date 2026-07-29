Spyglass Capital Management LLC Buys 6,811 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,350 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 4.3% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Fair Isaac worth $60,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $16,163,000. Finally, Everest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,335.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,217.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,239.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $870.01 and a 52 week high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,627.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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