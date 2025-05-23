SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Trimmed by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,780 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,536 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 0.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company's stock worth $400,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,058 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,519,175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company's stock worth $172,038,000 after buying an additional 780,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

