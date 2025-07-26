SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Lessened by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,700 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 12.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $44,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company's stock worth $169,379,000 after buying an additional 880,058 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,519,175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,123,000 after buying an additional 869,175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $172,038,000 after buying an additional 780,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,135.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 707,105 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 649,864 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here