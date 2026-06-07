SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267,717 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of SS&C Technologies worth $198,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 401,923 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,846,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4,695.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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