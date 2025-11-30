SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $22.29 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,056 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 7.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.30.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

