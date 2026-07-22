Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $148.92 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,310 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $148,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Securities Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,332.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,746,017 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,262,509,000 after buying an additional 6,468,645 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 272,424 shares of the software giant's stock worth $131,750,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 87,535 shares of the software giant's stock worth $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $397.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $349.20 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $399.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. CLSA assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Forty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $556.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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