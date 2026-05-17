Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,419 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $137,821,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,810,000. Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,940 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $493.41 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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