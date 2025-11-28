State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,912 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Danaher worth $123,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $833,941,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Danaher by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $244,815,000 after buying an additional 1,118,318 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 290.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Danaher Stock Down 1.0%

DHR opened at $228.41 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here