State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,302 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $111,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $491.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $432.17 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $414.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertex Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertex Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here