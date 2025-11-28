State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,921 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $122,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADP alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $247.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $312.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Automatic Data Processing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Automatic Data Processing wasn't on the list.

While Automatic Data Processing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here