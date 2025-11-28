State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,249 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of CVS Health worth $84,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Avion Wealth increased its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.41.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a PE ratio of 210.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

