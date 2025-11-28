State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 15,390 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,379 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $75,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $87,608,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 153.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,238.3% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 338,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,728,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Williams Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

