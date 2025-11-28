State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,984 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,406 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $144,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,464 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,655 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ HON opened at $189.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

