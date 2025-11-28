State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 860 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,451 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Transdigm Group worth $84,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $10,178,995,000 after purchasing an additional 333,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,775 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $325,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth about $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,890,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $299,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 30 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.06, for a total transaction of $40,801.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,095,369.48. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,086 shares of company stock worth $47,639,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company's stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,353.09 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,307.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,398.34. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

