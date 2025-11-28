State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 946 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,802 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of S&P Global worth $160,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $496.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

