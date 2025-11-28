State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,087 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $130,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,261 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $434.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $372.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $369.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.43. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here