State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $111,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $329,733,000 after buying an additional 1,160,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $851,066,000 after purchasing an additional 813,331 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $206.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $233.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.41 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan purchased 9,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,579,501 shares of company stock worth $369,601,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here