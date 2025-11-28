State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $144.25 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $144,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,482 shares of company stock valued at $905,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

