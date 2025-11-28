State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $87.13 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $87,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $605,867,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $977.00 target price (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $861.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business's 50-day moving average price is $781.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $734.96. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $869.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

