State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837,706 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Citigroup worth $156,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company's stock worth $21,955,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here