State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,006 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Blackstone worth $104,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This trade represents a 25.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BX opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $194.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business's 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

