State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 15,160 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $160,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 81.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,005.9% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:MS opened at $168.15 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

