State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 15,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $135,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,491,310.98. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,146 shares of company stock worth $14,012,141 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3%

GILD stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here