State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,900 Shares of Moody's Corporation $MCO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,878 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Moody's worth $77,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Moody's in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody's in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Moody's by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Moody's by 42.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moody's in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Moody's in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody's from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Moody's from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial raised Moody's from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $543.07.

Shares of MCO opened at $487.68 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $481.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody's Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody's had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Moody's's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

