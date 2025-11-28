State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,290 Shares of Aon plc $AON

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of AON worth $67,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AON by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 43.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in AON by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 13.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $379.00 price target (down from $420.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AON from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.56.

NYSE AON opened at $353.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.13 and a 200 day moving average of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AON's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

