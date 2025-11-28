State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,500 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,766 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Zoetis worth $69,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 54.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 859.0% during the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company's stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $22,891,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 67.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $149.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

