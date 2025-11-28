State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 774,488 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1,418.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,080 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 774,488 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $74,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after buying an additional 22,144,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $824,934,000 after buying an additional 8,568,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $101.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.89.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

