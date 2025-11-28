State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Lowe's Companies worth $121,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $241.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $240.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.79.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe's Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.79.

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

