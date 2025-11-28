State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,380 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $112,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $758.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $593.92 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $443.21 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $660.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.89. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here