State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,706 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CME Group worth $96,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in CME Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 58,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in CME Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Argus lowered their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $280.87 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $270.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

