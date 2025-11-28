State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,478 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Chubb worth $104,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.11.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $284.09 and its 200-day moving average is $281.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb's payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $467,876.15. This represents a 34.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

