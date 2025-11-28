State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,557 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $68,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $514.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

