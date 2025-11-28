State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,248 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,649 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $147,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

TMO opened at $593.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $546.30 and its 200-day moving average is $478.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $601.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. The trade was a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

