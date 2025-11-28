State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,015 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,917 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $129,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $230.97 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

