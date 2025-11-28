State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,625 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,614 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Prologis worth $94,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 216.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,056,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $98,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here