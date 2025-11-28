State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,785 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,294 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Elevance Health worth $84,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.44.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $338.61 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $332.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

