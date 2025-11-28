State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Deere & Company $DE

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,321 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $123,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $469.95 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $467.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Zacks Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $519.85.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

