State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,719,742 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 3,050,570 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 1.28% of Walt Disney worth $2,584,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,487,918,000 after purchasing an additional 790,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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