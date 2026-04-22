State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 29,440 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,069 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 29,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $87,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $313.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $231.37 and a one year high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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