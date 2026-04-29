State of Michigan Retirement System Has $194.02 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,223 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Visa were worth $194,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,475,403,000 after buying an additional 530,995 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,253,224,000 after buying an additional 399,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,067,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of V opened at $309.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $309.59 and its 200-day moving average is $327.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $561.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $372.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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