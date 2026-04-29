State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,401 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandisk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sandisk by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,700 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $50,016,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sandisk by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal continued conviction in AI-driven NAND demand — recent moves include a reported price-target increase (~11%) and fresh buy initiations that support medium-term upside. MSN: Price Target Increase

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal continued conviction in AI-driven NAND demand — recent moves include a reported price-target increase (~11%) and fresh buy initiations that support medium-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Top analysts (including Morgan Stanley and BofA coverage notes) have raised estimates and reiterated buy cases ahead of Q3, citing strong AI/data-center demand and recent beat-and-raise results that justify higher targets. TipRanks: Morgan Stanley Lift

Top analysts (including Morgan Stanley and BofA coverage notes) have raised estimates and reiterated buy cases ahead of Q3, citing strong AI/data-center demand and recent beat-and-raise results that justify higher targets. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk’s recent quarterly results and consensus previews show strong revenue and margin momentum (AI SSDs, hyperscaler traction); many previews expect another beat but emphasize that the report will be closely watched. Barchart: Q3 Preview

Sandisk’s recent quarterly results and consensus previews show strong revenue and margin momentum (AI SSDs, hyperscaler traction); many previews expect another beat but emphasize that the report will be closely watched. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups (Zacks, TipRanks) highlight SanDisk’s strong beat history and model for another upside quarter—this raises expectations but also concentrates risk around the upcoming print. Zacks: Earnings Preview

Analyst write-ups (Zacks, TipRanks) highlight SanDisk’s strong beat history and model for another upside quarter—this raises expectations but also concentrates risk around the upcoming print. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and volatility after an outsized year‑to‑date rally are pressuring the stock — many price targets are still below the recent peak, leaving room for pullbacks if the earnings print is merely “good” instead of exceptional. InvestorPlace: Rally Context

Profit-taking and volatility after an outsized year‑to‑date rally are pressuring the stock — many price targets are still below the recent peak, leaving room for pullbacks if the earnings print is merely “good” instead of exceptional. Negative Sentiment: Macro/interview commentary and forecasts have introduced caution — some coverage flags potential moderation in AI capex (comments referenced in recent articles) that could temper near-term demand. FXEmpire: AI Spending Caution

Macro/interview commentary and forecasts have introduced caution — some coverage flags potential moderation in AI capex (comments referenced in recent articles) that could temper near-term demand. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity is mixed — some large holders trimmed positions in recent filings, which can add to selling pressure after a sharp run-up. QuiverQuant: Insider/Institutional Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $791.05.

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Sandisk Trading Down 6.3%

SNDK opened at $1,002.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $734.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.98. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $1,070.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 5.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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