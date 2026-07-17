State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 157,800 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 157,800 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Broadcom were worth $522,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $374.45 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $402.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.27. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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