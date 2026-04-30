State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,758 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Linde were worth $68,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $503.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.77. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $515.63.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $527.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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