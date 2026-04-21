State Street Corporation $STT Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,849 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 10,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of State Street worth $33,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 166.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 314 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on State Street from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore set a $158.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $150.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.56 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. State Street's payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total value of $2,001,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,982,059.84. The trade was a 22.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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